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Final fish barriers removed along Lake Sammamish, giving salmon access to restored habitat
By KOMO News Staff,9 days ago
Which organizations planted native trees along George Davis Creek?. King County has removed the last of 13 barriers blocking fish passage along Lake Sammamish, opening 4,300 feet of upstream habitat on George Davis Creek to kokanee salmon and other native fish. New box culverts beneath the East Lake Sammamish Trail...
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