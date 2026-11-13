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CMA CGM triples profit as Q3 freight rates and cargo volumes rise
By Stuart Chirls,9 days ago
CMA CGM reported a sharp increase in third-quarter earnings today as higher freight rates and growing container volumes strengthened its ocean container business. The third-largest liner operator said weaker profitability in logistics highlighted uneven conditions across the group. Net profit reached $2.32 billion, compared with about $760 million a year earlier.