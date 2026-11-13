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Dawn Michelle (Pesek) Capstick, 56, Festus
9 days ago
Dawn Michelle (Pesek) Capstick, 56, of Festus died Nov. 5, 2026. Dawn spent her career as a seventh grade English teacher, passing her love of learning on to her students, and held a master's degree. She loved Edgar Allan Poe, Elvis, Prince and Taylor Swift, and carried a lifelong curiosity about history and the world in the books she read and the places she set out to see. She loved fashion, from Lululemon to Loft, and especially loved shoes, whether loafers or pointed toes. She had a taste for the finer things like Louis Vuitton, beautiful jewelry and a day spent shopping. She took pride in herself, including her hair, makeup and freshly done nails. Ready for travel and the next adventure, she loved trying new restaurants and seeking out mom-and-pop spots off the beaten path.