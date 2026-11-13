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Gilcrease Museum welcomes Latin American art curator with book talk
By Christopher Moore,10 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Gilcrease Museum hosted a book talk on Thursday featuring a Latin American art curator. Experts discussed Dr. Alejandro Garay Celeita's book "Constelaciones visuales". The discussion of the book focused on how perspective shapes stories within the community and how art can offer new ways of understanding those stories.