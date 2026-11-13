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Napping driver whose truck accelerated on Kansas soccer field, killing 2, won't be charged
By EW Ed White Associated Press,10 days ago
WASHINGTON — A soccer mom napping in her pickup truck when it suddenly accelerated onto the field at a Kansas youth tournament where her child was playing, killing two people, won't face criminal charges, a prosecutor said. Investigators believe the 34-year-old woman had failed to put the Chevrolet 1500...