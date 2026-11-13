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Faculty Friday: Dr. Jaclyn Sumner
5 days ago
PC history professor explores race, indigeneity, and the importance of understanding the past. To Dr. Jaclyn Sumner, associate professor of history at Presbyterian College, history is more than studying the events that have already taken place. While educating and researching, Sumner urges students to understand the experiences of people throughout history and realize how the past continues to influence the present.