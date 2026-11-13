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An Oceanfront Garden Party in Full Bloom at Four Seasons Oahu
By Lauren Megerdichian,9 days ago
A garden in full bloom at the edge of the Pacific! Chloe and Jack said their vows on the oceanfront lawn at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, where Dear Blanc Events shaped a day of butter yellow, apricot, and pale blue, with a rounded arch and low aisle flowers by Belle De Jour Floral Design framing the open water. Woven lanterns, patterned linens, and a checkerboard dance floor carried the party into the evening, all captured by Little Black Book member C & C Photography in the full gallery.