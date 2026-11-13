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Kentucky's Top-Rated County To Retire Is A Scenic Gem With Affordable Living And Outdoor Adventures
By Audrey Simons,8 days ago
With tax breaks for seniors, affordable living, abundant outdoor recreation, and down-home Southern charm, what's there for a retiree not to love about Kentucky? Greenup County is an especially appealing spot for folks living out their golden years. For one thing, this place is absolutely stunning. It's located in the rural foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in northeastern Kentucky, with the Ohio River coursing through the surrounding valleys and rolling hills. But even beyond its natural beauty, the county has a lot to offer.
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