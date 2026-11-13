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Burkina Faso coordinates return of 37,000 gold miners expelled from Guinea
By Michael Okowa,9 days ago
Burkina Faso is coordinating the repatriation and economic reintegration of more than 37,000 gold miners following their mass expulsion from Guinea. The return process, which began on 6 November, has seen thousands of nationals arrive in Bobo-Dioulasso, where authorities are attempting to manage the sudden influx of workers and their families.