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The coldest weekend of the season is here!
By Janessa Webb,10 days ago
I hope you’ve got those winter coats ready because we’re getting a serious taste of cold weather this weekend!. Tonight, we’re looking at another pretty chilly evening across the region. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 40s before dropping into the middle 30s overnight, and with that breeze still hanging around, it’s going to feel even colder. So, if you’re heading out tonight, you’ll definitely want to grab a heavier jacket.