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Nigerian Government Directs ARCON to Regulate AI in Advertising
By Michael Okowa,9 days ago
The Federal Government has directed the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advertising. The move is intended to create transparency in the creative industry and prevent the proliferation of misleading content generated by AI tools, which...