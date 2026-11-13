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Focus Features Unleashes Haunting Music Video for “Wynter Waxeth” from the ‘Werwulf’ Soundtrack
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,9 days ago
No film would be complete without a killer soundtrack. Back Lot Music has just released a chilling new track, “Wynter Waxeth“. This original song accompanies Focus Features’ upcoming film Werwulf. Ethel Cain and composer Robin Carolan perform the haunting ballad. Furthermore, Cain, Carolan, and director Robert Eggers co-wrote the lyrics. Fans can watch the official video below.