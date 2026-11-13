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Blacklite District Shares Ozzy Osbourne Inspired Song 'Fades To Gray'
10 days ago
(FTW) Blacklite District, the project of singer, songwriter and producer Kyle Pfeiffer, will release his new single "Fades To Gray" on Friday, November 13, 2026. It is his first release newly distributed by Duetti, the music company that partners with independent artists to manage, market and grow their catalogs. "Fades To Gray" comes from a forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album due in 2027, and it is the heaviest music of his career so far.