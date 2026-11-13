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Zelenskiy says restrictions still in place on Starshield, hampering operations inside Ukraine
By Thomson Reuters,10 days ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that speed restrictions remained in place on the US Starshield satellite communications system, hampering the Ukrainian military’s ability to operate inside the country. Zelenskiy said the continued restrictions made it hard to intercept jet-powered and other...