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A trading strategy to ride out the Nvidia uncertainty and generate income in the process
By Michael Khouw@Michael_Khouw,9 days ago
However, for opportunistic investors, this panic has made the stock cheaper (obviously) while options have become significantly more expensive. Trading in the $160s, Nvidia's valuation has taken a big haircut, yet its underlying business fundamentals remain largely intact. While Huang was the architect of Nvidia's AI dominance, the company's moat — superior GPUs, the CUDA software ecosystem, and networking expertise — does not walk out the door with him. The company's structural advantage in the global artificial intelligence rollout persists.
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