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I changed these Galaxy Watch settings and stopped charging it every night
By Brady Snyder,9 days ago
There's only one thing I despise about modern Wear OS smartwatches, and it's battery life. While brands like OnePlus have managed to squeeze multi-day battery life out of their Wear OS watches, Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models still require daily charging. The easiest time to charge is overnight, but by placing a smartwatch on its charger instead of keeping it on your wrist, you give up sleep tracking.