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4 small but powerful local LLMs worth trying out on your computer this weekend
By Jayric Maning,10 days ago
With new small local LLMs shipping every few weeks, I’ve spent more weekends than I’d like to admit testing out models, tweaking resource settings, and figuring out what actually runs well on my trusty 8 GB RTX 3060. Abliterated variants, distillations, and aggressive quantizations have made capable models more accessible on limited hardware, but with so many models coming out, it can be hard to find ones that are worth your time.