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Your Samsung TV offers limited apps, but I know how to find more
By Michael Bizzaco,9 days ago
Samsung TVs have long been paired with the Tizen operating system. It isn’t perfect software, but over the last several years, Samsung and Linux (the developers behind Tizen OS) have done a lot to improve usability and app variety. Still, the latter tends to be a drawback for certain individuals; the Samsung App Store simply doesn’t offer the same breadth of software as the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.