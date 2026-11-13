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TRON, Tether and Chainalysis launch task force as crypto hacks hit $8.78B
By Ishika Kumari,9 days ago
On the 12th of November, TRON, Tether, and blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis jointly launched the Digital Crime Task Force (DCTF), an initiative aimed at identifying and disrupting illicit financial activities involving Tether’s USDT stablecoin on the TRON blockchain. In this plan, TRON will contribute its blockchain network expertise, and...