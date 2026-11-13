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TWO PIECES OF 'LOST MEDIA' I'D LOVE TO SEE, WWE MAIN EVENT, KIP FRYE, AI WWE AND MORE
7 days ago
There's always talk about lost media. What would you like to be found?. I have two things off the top of my head. One, there was a WWE produced Undertaker podcast before his current one was created that apparently never saw the light of day. The rumor within the company at the time, which was before the TKO acquisition, is that there was an amazing Paul Heyman-Undertaker episode. I'd love to see/hear that. I also wish that the tapes of the first-ever ECW show from Yonkers, NY, headlined by Sabu vs. Terry Funk would one day surface. In general, I'm always a fan of getting to see old house shows, so anytime that stuff is found, it's always fun for me.