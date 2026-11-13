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Emily’s Hope highlights why South Dakota’s Good Samaritan Laws save lives
By Karli West,9 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Students gathered at the Monument Thursday morning to hear an important message about fentanyl prevention, overdose awareness and the potentially life-saving protections available under South Dakota’s Good Samaritan laws. Angela Kennecke, founder of Emily’s Hope and an award-winning journalist who lost her 21-year-old daughter...
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