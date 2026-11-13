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Eighth arrest made in connection with July 4 Coligny Beach shooting
By WTOC Staff,9 days ago
HILTON HEAD, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriffs Office reported they made an eighth arrest in connection to the July 4 Coligny Beach shooting. Officers arrested Matthew McPherson, a 19-year-old from St. Helena on November 10 in Jasper County. McPherson was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center following his arrest, according to officials.
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