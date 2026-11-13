undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bridgeport man accused of sexually assaulting 4 children in past year: Police
By Amari Smith,10 days ago
A Bridgeport man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting four children over the past year, police said. According to officials, the man, 45-year-old Jose Lopez, was taken into custody by Bridgeport's Special Victims Unit Friday morning at his home on Hallet Street. Lopez's arrest was a part of "Operation Cola," referencing Lopez's street name, "Cola."