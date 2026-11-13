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Marquette Lions Club performs eye screenings for children with Project Kidsight
By Trevor Sugden,10 days ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club helped homeschooled kids with eyesight issues on Friday. Project Kidsight offered free vision screenings and other activities for children at the Ishpeming Carnegie Library. While the main focus was on homeschooled kids, all families were welcome to receive eye screenings. Marquette Lions...