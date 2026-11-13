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Chiefs' Josh Downs: Likely playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Downs looks ready to play in Sunday's game at Atlanta, Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports reports. The Chiefs traded for Downs on Tuesday before the deadline and had him on the practice field by Wednesday. Reid stopped short of saying Downs will play, but it sounds like the wideout will have some kind of role this Sunday alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.