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Mercer County receives funding for two traffic improvement projects
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,10 days ago
HARRISBURG - Two Mercer County communities received over $280,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for two traffic projects in Sharon and Hermitage. The City of Sharon received $125,050 to install speed warning devices along East Connelly Boulevard between the Shenango Valley Freeway and Pine Hollow Boulevard. Meanwhile, the...
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