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Why the Lexington High School varsity football season ended early
By Maggie Scales,8 days ago
Lexington High School’s varsity football team forfeited the remainder of its season after its game on Oct. 15. The team had 11 senior players on its roster this year. After several walked away from the sport due to injuries, the school thought it would be safer to end the varsity season, rather than leaving younger players to compete against more experienced teams.