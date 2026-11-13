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UPDATED: DART Connect-Seaford Service Begins Monday
By Mari Lou,9 days ago
On Monday, November 16th, DART Connect-Seaford service will begin. This is an on-demand microtransit service designed to deliver convenient, low-cost mobility across the Seaford area. This replaces traditional fixed routs with modern, shared-ride transit. Launched as a pilot program in 2021 In Georgetown and Millsboro, Newark joined in 2023. On-demand microtransit utilizes smaller, fully accessible vehicles, equipped with bike racks, to provide shared rides typically within 15 minutes of a request. DART Connect – Seaford will operate on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The cost of riding is the same as the regular bus fare.
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