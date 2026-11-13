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Drone grocery delivery could soon takeoff in the Tri-State
By Christian Hauser, WKRC,9 days ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Your next grocery run in the Tri-State may soon come by air depending on where you live. Drone delivery is expected to launch in the coming months, with the Eastgate Walmart poised to be one of the first—if not the first—locations in the area to offer the option. The service could begin as soon as the new year.
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