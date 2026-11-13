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CTV, FAST, and ROAS in 2027
By Steve Nathans-Kelly,9 days ago
Transforming CTV into a go-to performance advertising platform in 2027 means not only delivering conversions and demonstrable return on ad spend (ROAS) for brands but also matching the performance of search and social, which have long since proved their conversion bonafides. In this clip from Streaming Media Connect November 2026, Fuse Media’s Yasmin Mitchell and Globo’s Ana Beaklini discuss how to deliver the data and the returns to make performance advertising work on CTV and FAST and justify the risks brands take by diversifying beyond search and social.