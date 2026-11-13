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Lakewood Resident Files Petition Challenging State Monitor Over School Debt And Denial Of Busing
By Sruly,7 days ago
A Lakewood resident has filed a formal petition with the New Jersey Commissioner of Education, challenging the State Fiscal Monitor’s refusal to provide hazardous-route transportation for nonpublic school students while raising serious questions about the State’s oversight of the Lakewood School District’s growing financial crisis. Aaron Hirsch...
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