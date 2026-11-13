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Elon faculty break down midterm results in post-election panel
By Brinna Hayes ’30,8 days ago
Elon students and faculty from the Department of Political Science and Public Policy gathered for a panel discussion on the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 10 in LaRose Student Commons. The panel included the chair of the department, Associate Professor Carries Eaves, Associate Professor Jessica Carew, Professor Jason Husser, Assistant Professor...