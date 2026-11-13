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Chinese Companies Appeal February Countervailing Duty Review
By Brigid O'Leary,8 days ago
In February, a final determination in the Countervailing Duty Administrative Review was published in the Federal Register, calculating a rate of 26.51% for plaintiff Zhejiang Senya Board Industry Co., Ltd and a rate of 21.39% for “non-selected respondents, including the other plaintiffs.” Zhejiang Senya Board Industry Co. Ltd. and Zhangzhou Wanjaimei Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., are now appealing the results in the United States Court of International Trade. The plaintiffs argue that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision was erroneous.