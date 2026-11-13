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Fortune Brands Names Fox Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Elects Grizzle to Board
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
Last week, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. announced that Morgan Fox was appointed by its board of directors to serve as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective December 2, 2026. She will join the Fortune Brands Leadership Team and report to CEO Jesse Singh. Fox brings more...