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Google Invests $135,000 in Junior Achievement of Nevada
By Google,10 days ago
In an age where starting a business, managing finances, or even choosing the right career path is more complex than ever, Junior Achievement is working to empower today’s youth through education, real-world experiences, and interactive opportunities by allowing students to practice financial decisions before facing them independently. Working with educators and employers on programs grounded in financial literacy, work readiness training, and entrepreneurship education, JA of Nevada equips nearly 40,000 students a year with the skills and confidence to make informed decisions about their futures. Google’s investment comes as Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada and Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada unified under one organization, strengthening JA of Nevada’s ability to cohesively reach students across the state.