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Broncos' order of 2027 NFL draft picks after failed Daiyan Henley trade
8 days ago
After the Daiyan Henley trade fell through, the Denver Broncos retained the two draft picks that they had tentatively agreed to trade to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos initially agreed to trade a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for the linebacker, but Denver had concerns about Henley's knee after his physical, and they weren't able to reach a revised deal with L.A., so the trade fell through.