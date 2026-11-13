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Ohio State, Microsoft launch five-year AI and cloud partnership reportedly valued at $250 million
By Ohio Tech News,7 days ago
The Ohio State University and Microsoft have announced a five-year partnership, valued at $250 million according to The Columbus Dispatch and Columbus Business First, to expand clinical artificial intelligence, move major computing workloads to the cloud and broaden technology training opportunities. The collaboration, announced Nov. 10, builds on work already...