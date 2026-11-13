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Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to Take Place at Niagara University on Nov. 18
By Alaina Jonathan,8 days ago
Niagara University will welcome the Christmas season with one of its most beloved traditions, the annual Christmas Tree Blessing and Lighting Ceremony, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4:45 p.m. in Gacioch Circle, next to the Gallagher Center. Students, faculty, staff, and administrators are all invited. It’s Niagara University’s unofficial kickoff...