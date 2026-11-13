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Avionova wins $24,980 at Dublin Pitch for ear-cooling technology aimed at motion sickness
By Ohio Tech News,4 days ago
Avionova, a startup developing ear-cooling technology for motion sickness and balance problems, won $24,980 in prize funding and services at the Dublin Pitch competition Oct. 15 at COhatch Dublin. Noor Haj-Tamim, CEO of Avionova, explained that the prize arrives as the company scales product development and prepares for several customer...