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Iowa’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force Releases Recommendations
By Nathan Konz,10 days ago
A task force Gov. Kim Reynolds created in June released its recommendations for the future of outdoor recreation in the state. The recommendations will guide the newly created Iowa Office of Outdoor Recreation by connecting parks, businesses, and other assets to tourism, economic development, and workforce attraction. The proposed statewide plan would assess Iowa’s existing recreational amenities and competitive position, establish priorities, and set measurable goals for the office. The report also calls for a statewide network linking manufacturers, retailers, and outfitters with communities and economic development opportunities. Other recommendations include coordinated marketing, exploring connections between agritourism and outdoor recreation, and attracting regional and national events. The task force stressed the importance of reducing participation barriers and expanding outdoor experiences for Iowa students to reinforce the connection between recreation, health, and workforce development. Reynolds established the task force through Executive Order 19. Its members represented businesses, local governments, conservation groups, and recreation organizations. The full 42-page report is included with this story on our website.