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Tallahassee man sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for fraudulent tax filing
By Juno Le,10 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to federal prison for a false tax filing scheme, according to a press release. Jonquaris Richardson, 27, has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for making false claims to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.
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