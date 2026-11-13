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Shop, Drop, and Roll (Your Bed): The town’s annual Pajama Sale and Bed Races return Saturday, with early-morning shopping deals and a team looking to claim its third win.
By carriejonesbooks,5 days ago
BAR HARBOR — This weekend there will likely be little rest for a lot of retailers, shoppers, and bed racers in Bar Harbor, as the town celebrates with the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Pajama Sale and 17th annual Bed Races. Starting at 6 a.m. this...
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