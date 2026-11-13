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‘Paper Tiger’ Review: James Gray’s New York State of Mind Needs a Rewrite [C-]
By Ryan McQuade,9 days ago
During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the programmers of the two-week prestigious event scheduled two cinematic crime thrillers for screenings at the festival, both centering around the idea that the only lasting thing in this world is the people you hold nearest to yourself; family. Those titles of course were a 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious, which has spent two and a half decades smashing cars and living life a quarter mile at a time, and James Gray’s newest creation, Paper Tiger.