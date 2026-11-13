undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iowa Is Drought-Free For First Time Since Aug. 2025
By Nathan Konz,10 days ago
Iowa is free of drought and abnormal dryness for the first time since Aug. 26, 2025, following a wetter-than-average October, according to the state’s latest Water Summary Update. The U.S. Drought Monitor that was released Thursday showed a clear map with no dry areas anywhere in the state. Small pockets of moderate drought and abnormal dryness in northwestern Iowa were eliminated during October. All five regions under Iowa’s drought plan have normal designations. Statewide precipitation totaled 2.88 inches in October, 0.19 inches above normal, making it the 59th wettest October on record. However, areas where dryness persisted into the fall saw more rain than other parts of the state. Temperatures averaged 59.2 degrees Fahrenheit (F), 8.2 degrees above normal, tying 1900 for the fourth-warmest October in 154 years of statewide records. Most river monitoring stations reported normal to well-above-normal stream flows, while soil moisture conditions remained similar to September. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Climate Prediction Center favors above-normal precipitation and temperatures likely continuing throughout November. Its seasonal drought outlook projects Iowa will remain drought-free through Jan. 31, 2027. The monthly Water Summary Update is prepared by technical staff from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department. A link to the complete October 2026 report is included with this story on our website.
1