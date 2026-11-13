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Warrenton man charged with deceptive business practice, accused of stealing nearly $40,000
By Shea Baechle,9 days ago
A man from Warrenton faces three charges in Montgomery County as of Wednesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigated a victim's July 2026 claim that they had been defrauded by 21-year-old William D. Hoskins. They reported that Hoskins allegedly violated a written agreement through his company, Hoskins LLC Services, to...
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