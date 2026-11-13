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This Beetle Is a Lovebug! Shelter Dog Needs a Foster Home to Heal His Heart
By Lisa Music,9 days ago
Most people aren’t eager to invite a beetle into their homes, but the Humboldt County Animal Shelter has one that might just steal your heart. Beetle, a 55-pound dog described as affectionate and a “total love bug,” is looking for a foster family to help him through heartworm treatment. The shelter estimates he’ll need a temporary home for approximately three months, and all supplies and medical expenses will be covered through the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund.
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