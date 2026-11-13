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Do the Atlanta Dream need to pursue a star like Kelsey Plum in free agency?
By Nekias DuncanSteve Jones,9 days ago
Do the Atlanta Dream need to pursue a star like Kelsey Plum in free agency?. Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones discuss some major offseason questions for the Atlanta Dream coming off of a 7-game WNBA Finals loss. Are Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard enough to get them back to the Finals or do they need to chase a star in free agency such as Kelsey Plum?