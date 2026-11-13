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Judge gives feds one week to explain ICE’s detention of Guatemalan man
By Clark Kauffman,9 days ago
A federal judge has given the U.S. Department of Justice one week to explain ICE’s detention of a Guatemalan citizen in the Polk County Jail. Santos Fredy Perez Recinos has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider.