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Arizona Democrats Look to End Pro-Life Protections, Including the Ban on Aborting Babies with Down Syndrome
By Katherine Hamilton,9 days ago
Democrats in Arizona are already plotting to revoke several restrictions on killing unborn babies in abortions after winning both the state House and Senate and keeping the governorship in the 2026 midterm elections. Some state laws in the crosshairs are a ban on abortions due to nonfatal genetic abnormalities, such...
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