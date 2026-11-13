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How the Spurs' three-guard lineup is propelling their win streak
By Nekias DuncanSteve Jones,9 days ago
How the Spurs' three-guard lineup is propelling their win streak. The San Antonio Spurs currently sit at a 10-game win streak. Nekias Duncan & Steve Jones break down how three-guard lineups led by De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle are helping to power the back court through this streak with the help of Victor Wembanyama anchoring the front court.